Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan First Nation chief to speak after stabbing manhunt ends

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2022 6:36 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson dead after going into ‘medical distress’ in custody: RCMP' Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson dead after going into ‘medical distress’ in custody: RCMP
WATCH: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson dead after going into 'medical distress' in custody: RCMP

The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.

Myles Sanderson went into medical distress shortly after being arrested Wednesday.

Sanderson was wanted on charges, including first-degree murder, after attacks that left 10 people dead and 18 injured on Sunday.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson dead after 4-day manhunt: RCMP

Most of the victims were from the James Smith Cree Nation and the community has been on edge and in grief since the fatal stabbings.

Chief Wally Burns is scheduled to speak alongside other First Nations leaders in the community Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

They are also to be joined by RCMP and Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan stabbings: Motive may ‘forever’ only be known to Myles Sanderson, RCMP say' Saskatchewan stabbings: Motive may ‘forever’ only be known to Myles Sanderson, RCMP say
Saskatchewan stabbings: Motive may ‘forever’ only be known to Myles Sanderson, RCMP say

The First Nation gathered for the first wake since the attacks on Wednesday evening as community members prepare for more in the coming days.

Trending Stories

The large gathering came only a few hours after RCMP announced Sanderson had been taken into custody near Rosthern following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle ended up in the ditch, driven into nearby foliage on the side of the highway.

Read more: Saskatchewan mass killing suspect committed similar attack in 2015, court file shows

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said shortly after the arrest Sanderson went into medical distress.

Story continues below advertisement

She said officers performed life-saving measures and he was transported by ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Blackmore said it means there may never be an answer to what lead to the killings.

The only other suspect, Sanderson’s brother Damien, was found dead near one of the crime scenes on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan stabbings: Community can ‘rest easy tonight’ after Myles Sanderson’s death' Saskatchewan stabbings: Community can ‘rest easy tonight’ after Myles Sanderson’s death
Saskatchewan stabbings: Community can ‘rest easy tonight’ after Myles Sanderson’s death
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagCanada News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagJames Smith Cree Nation tagSaskatchewan stabbings tagMyles Sanderson tagMass Stabbing tagsaskatchewan mass stabbing tagSaskatchewan Stabbing Spree tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers