Tory Hill, Ont. retiree claims second $50,000 prize on Daily Keno: OLG

Daily Keno is definitely the lottery game of choice for Cordell (Brad) White of Tory Hill, Ont.

According to the OLG, White’s numbers picked in the Aug. 11 evening draw for the Daily Keno 7 landed him a $50,000 prize. He also won an additional $500 on another of his Daily Keno selections for a grand total of $50,500.

The 56-year-old retiree has been playing Daily Keno for over two decades. He noted this is his second time winning $50,000 with the lottery game.

“I also won $50,000 playing Daily Keno in 2009,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “It’s the only game I play.”

His winning ticket was purchased at Maxim Jug City on Maple Street in Haliburton, about 23 kilometres north of the hamlet of Tory Hill.

The day he picked up his winnings was his wedding anniversary. White noted his wife didn’t believe him when he shared the news of his latest winnings.

“She’s still not fully convinced it’s real,” he said. “Today is our wedding anniversary and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate.”

With the prize money, White intends to pay some bills, do some house renovations and take his wife on a vacation “somewhere warm.”

“There’s no feeling like winning the lottery,” he said.