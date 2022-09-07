Menu

Canada

Peterborough woman keeps family lottery ‘legacy’ alive with $100,000 win

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 4:32 pm
Leslie Coughlin of Peterborough won $100,000 on Instant Mystery Multiplier. View image in full screen
Leslie Coughlin of Peterborough won $100,000 on Instant Mystery Multiplier. OLG

Lottery luck continues for the family of Leslie Coughlin following her recent $100,000 windfall.

According to the OLG, Coughlin won the top prize on an Instant Mystery Multiplier lottery ticket that was purchased at Circle K on King Street in Peterborough.

Coughlin, 35, says she plans to share her winnings with her family. It continues the streak after an aunt won a large prize, she said.

Read more: Report states sports betting in Ontario produced $162 million in revenues

“When my aunt was alive, she won $77,777 on an Instant ticket and shared with my mom,” said Coughlin. “I plan to keep the legacy going and share with my cousin. Then I will save the rest and go back to school.”

The retail worker says she’s been playing Instant games for the past decade, usually playing the $10 and $30 tickets. The top prize in the game is $500,000. The OLG says the odds of winning a prize are one in 3.37.

“I looked up the odds for this game and thought they were good, so I started buying them regularly,” she said.

She learned of her win after playing her ticket at the store.

“I thought I won $10,000 at first. I screamed and I called my mom right away,” she said. “I went home to take a closer look and realized I won $100,000 – it felt unreal.”

