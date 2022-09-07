Myles Sanderson captured near Rosthern, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed that they’ve captured Myles Sanderson after an intense four-day search.

Sanderson is wanted on charges related to Sunday’s fatal stabbings.

RCMP said on Monday that they charged Sanderson with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter of a residence.

An emergency alert went out on Wednesday saying an individual possibly related to the stabbings was seen driving in the Wakaw, Sask., area in a stolen 2008 white Chevy Avalanche.

RCMP apprehended Sanderson near Rosthern.

Ten people died, and 18 were injured in the stabbing rampage. Damien Sanderson, Myles’ brother, was found dead in James Smith Cree Nation.

