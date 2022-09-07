Regina’s Winnipeg Street overpass project kicks off, major road closures

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina says it has reached a major milestone with its Winnipeg Street overpass project by deconstructing the existing overpass.

With the deconstructing process, the City of Regina Director of Roadways and Transportation said there will be major road closures and restrictions from Sept. 8 to 12.

“We also want to do this work as safely as we can so what it really requires is heavy equipment deconstructing the concrete and steel and bring it down and taking it onto a truck and moving it off-site,” said Chris Warren.

“Basically it is a very meticulous process and we want to make sure we have the required time and space to make sure we do this as safely as possible.”

The city is advising road users to watch out for signs and plan movement ahead of time. It is warning motorists that the traffic flowing from Ring Road in both directions will be detoured. Winnipeg Street will be closed over Ring Road where significant detours should be expected.

Drivers crossing Ring Road should use alternative routes, including McDonald Street or Broad Street. Warren said 9th Avenue North will be closed to traffic at the tracks. The new overpass will be open for traffic from Sept. 12.

