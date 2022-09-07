Menu

Regina’s Winnipeg Street overpass project kicks off, major road closures

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 6:33 pm
The City of Regina announces the deconstructing of the existing Winnipeg Street overpass, where road closures and restrictions will occur. View image in full screen
The City of Regina announces the deconstructing of the existing Winnipeg Street overpass, where road closures and restrictions will occur. Global Regina still

The City of Regina says it has reached a major milestone with its Winnipeg Street overpass project by deconstructing the existing overpass.

With the deconstructing process, the City of Regina Director of Roadways and Transportation said there will be major road closures and restrictions from Sept. 8 to 12.

Read more: Road improvement projects along north and south areas of Lewvan Drive underway

“We also want to do this work as safely as we can so what it really requires is heavy equipment deconstructing the concrete and steel and bring it down and taking it onto a truck and moving it off-site,” said Chris Warren.

“Basically it is a very meticulous process and we want to make sure we have the required time and space to make sure we do this as safely as possible.”

Read more: Construction begins on Winnipeg Street North overpass in Regina

The city is advising road users to watch out for signs and plan movement ahead of time. It is warning motorists that the traffic flowing from Ring Road in both directions will be detoured. Winnipeg Street will be closed over Ring Road where significant detours should be expected.

Drivers crossing Ring Road should use alternative routes, including McDonald Street or Broad Street. Warren said 9th Avenue North will be closed to traffic at the tracks. The new overpass will be open for traffic from Sept. 12.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg St. overpass to be replaced' Winnipeg St. overpass to be replaced
Winnipeg St. overpass to be replaced – Dec 20, 2018

 

