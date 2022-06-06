Road improvement projects along north and south areas of Lewvan Drive underway

Send this page to someone via email

Regina motorists will want to give themselves more time if they plan to drive on Lewvan Drive in the coming weeks.

The City of Regina announced Monday morning that two road surface renewal projects along the heavily-used roadway are now underway.

One project will focus on the north side of Lewvan Drive in the area of Sherwood Drive and First Avenue North, while crews will work in the area of Regina Avenue to Parliament Avenue on the south side of Lewvan Drive.

According to the City, both projects will cost about $1.5 million.

“These projects will improve drainage, extend the lifecycle of the road and create a smoother driving experience,” said Nigora Yulyakshieva, the City’s manager of roadways preservation.

The northside project along Sherwood Drive and First Avenue North will include milling and paving both sides of the road.

Drivers will have to follow two-way traffic in the opposite lanes at all times for the next two weeks until work is completed, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists can anticipate the south end project to last nearly a month as work will be completed in two phases.

In phase one, concrete work will see the relocation of the turning bay into the Regina International Airport in order to upgrade driver safety and traffic flow, according to Yulyakshieva.

As a result, northbound traffic on Lewvan Drve will not be capable of accessing the airport at Regina Avenue by turning left. Instead, drivers will be directed to an alternate route that will take them to 13th Avenue and Sandra Schmirler Way.

Southbound drivers on Lewvan Drive will still have access to the airport at Regina Avenue.

Phase two, which is anticipated to start later in June, will see paving work in the southbound lanes to resurface the road. Two-way traffic will be maintained in the northbound lane at all times.

Each phase is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.

The public is reminded to slow down and follow signage in or near each work zone. More information is available at the City of Regina website.