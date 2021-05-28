Construction begins on Winnipeg Street North overpass in Regina Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Work begins Monday on the Winnipeg Street North overpass, a two-year construction project by the City of Regina.

The current structure is being replaced and improvements are being made to the configuration of the existing interchange and roadway network in the area.

The cost of the project is $28.8 million, funded through the federal, provincial and municipal governments – $9.6 million from each.

“This major project to rebuild the overpass and re-align Winnipeg Street North will provide a safer and efficient roadway, supporting the future growth of residential, commercial and industrial developments in the area,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said.

“Through this collaborative investment, we are helping to encouraging economic activity and I thank the federal and provincial governments for funding this work.”

The project will see a new overpass built directly to the west of the current one and will include extensive modifications to the existing interchange to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

“Improving road networks is essential for safety and traffic flow. It also ensures their long-term sustainability, helps build strong communities, and encourages local development,” said Jim Carr, Canada’s minister and special representative to the Prairies, on behalf of Catherine McKenna, Canada’s minister of infrastructure and communities.

“Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

Other enhancements include the installation of new traffic signals, street lighting, widened roadways, extra turning lanes, modifications to utilities and improved drainage with the inclusion of three storm ponds.

A multi-use pathway will also be installed between Seventh Avenue and Mount Pleasant.

“This important transportation initiative will help protect motorists by making it safer to travel once work is completed, and it will also build our economy by creating jobs during construction and position the city for future growth,” said Don McMorris, Saskatchewan’s government relations minister.

The speed on Ring Road is being reduced to 60 km/h in both directions between McDonald Street and Broad Street during the construction.

For the first week of construction, the contractor will be unloading material and installing barriers in the area of work.

Along with reduced speeds, traffic will be restricted to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as follows:

Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2 – northbound traffic

Thursday, June 3 – southbound traffic

Tuesday, June 8 – northbound traffic

The city said work will require short-term, overnight or weekend road closures at different phases of the project and will advise drivers as needed.

Residents accessing the Mount Pleasant sport and dog parks will be detoured over the next two months along with the customers of the bulk water station.

The city says Winnipeg Street sees about 15,000 to 18,000 vehicles a day with about 50,000 vehicles a day on Ring Road.