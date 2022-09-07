Menu

World

UN says it must have access to Ukrainian POWs held in Russia

By Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh Reuters
Posted September 7, 2022 4:00 pm
un-ukraine-prisoners-of-war-russia View image in full screen
August 5, 2022, Lviv, Ukraine: Activists urge to protect the rights and accelerate the exchange of the Mariupol heroes during an action organised by the families of the Azovstal defenders outside the Solomiya Krushelnytska Lviv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Lviv, western Ukraine. Credit Image: © Markiian Lyseiko/Ukrinform via ZUMA Press Wire

The United Nations and Red Cross (ICRC) must have access to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees are held in Russia, U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Senior U.N. rights official Ilze Brands Kehris also told the council: “Our Office has verified that Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups subject civilians to so-called ‘filtration’, a system of security checks and personal data collection.”

Trending Stories

— More to come.

Read more: ‘Great news’ coming from Kharkiv counteroffensive, says Ukraine official

© 2022 Reuters
