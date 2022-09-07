UN says it must have access to Ukrainian POWs held in Russia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The United Nations and Red Cross (ICRC) must have access to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees are held in Russia, U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Senior U.N. rights official Ilze Brands Kehris also told the council: “Our Office has verified that Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups subject civilians to so-called ‘filtration’, a system of security checks and personal data collection.”

— More to come.