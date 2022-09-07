Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man sought after vehicle rolls into police cruiser, loaded handgun, drugs seized

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 7, 2022 3:30 pm
Travis Boyko is sought by police in London, Ont. in connection with the discovery of drugs and a gun in a car.
Travis Boyko is sought by police in London, Ont. in connection with the discovery of drugs and a gun in a car. London Police Service/Handout

Police in London, Ont., are on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in connection with a drug and weapons seizure on Friday.

It’s alleged the suspect was observed in a grey sedan performing an illegal driving maneuver in the Colborne Street and Hill Street area, located in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood, around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

“The vehicle immediately pulled into a lane way, where the driver of the vehicle got out and fled on foot,” police said in a statement.

“The vehicle, which was not placed in park, rolled backwards, striking a marked police cruiser causing minor damage.”

Inside the vehicle, police allege they located a loaded handgun and “a variety of drugs,” worth $1,655, however they did not specify the types of drugs seized.

The accused, Travis Boyko, 38, of London faces 15 counts which police say have been laid by way of an arrest warrant.

The charges include possessing a loaded restricted firearm; two counts of possessing stolen property obtained by crime; possessing a firearm contrary to prohibition order; four counts of possessing a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; possessing a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with knowledge of Boyko’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Members of the public should call 9-1-1 and not approach Boyko, they said.

Click to play video: 'Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario' Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario – Nov 16, 2021
