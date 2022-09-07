COVID-19: N.B. reports increase in hospitalizations and deaths, drop in cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting a decrease in PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases in its weekly update, but an increase in hospital admissions, active hospitalizations and deaths.

For the reporting period between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, the province recorded 589 confirmed cases. It’s important to note eligibility for PCR testing is limited.

Meanwhile, there were 35 hospital admission, compared to 31 during the previous week. There are currently 37 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, including two people in ICU.

The province also had six deaths in this report, compared to four in the last one.

According to the province, the highest proportion of hospitalizations were among people in their 70s and 80s.

Among the most recent samples sequenced for COVID-19, 89 per cent were the BA. 5 Omicron subvariant. Another 10 per cent were BA. 4 and one per cent was BA. 2.

Meanwhile, students returned to classes this week to no masking or other COVID-19 restrictions. The deputy minister of education has also indicated there is no budget set aside this year for COVID-19 initiatives.

