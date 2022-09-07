Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports increase in hospitalizations and deaths, drop in cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick youth starts school year with no masks' New Brunswick youth starts school year with no masks
Summer vacation has now officially come to an end for many for students in New Brunswick. The ringing of school bells marks the first time in two years that children start the year without masks. Robert Lothian reports.

New Brunswick is reporting a decrease in PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases in its weekly update, but an increase in hospital admissions, active hospitalizations and deaths.

For the reporting period between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, the province recorded 589 confirmed cases. It’s important to note eligibility for PCR testing is limited.

Read more: N.B. revises cabinet minister’s quote saying ‘we are no longer in a pandemic’

Meanwhile, there were 35 hospital admission, compared to 31 during the previous week. There are currently 37 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, including two people in ICU.

The province also had six deaths in this report, compared to four in the last one.

According to the province, the highest proportion of hospitalizations were among people in their 70s and 80s.

Read more: New Brunswick students begin new school year without COVID-19 restrictions

Among the most recent samples sequenced for COVID-19, 89 per cent were the BA. 5 Omicron subvariant. Another 10 per cent were BA. 4 and one per cent was BA. 2.

Meanwhile, students returned to classes this week to no masking or other COVID-19 restrictions. The deputy minister of education has also indicated there is no budget set aside this year for COVID-19 initiatives.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 infections behind N.B. health staff shortage' COVID-19 infections behind N.B. health staff shortage
COVID-19 infections behind N.B. health staff shortage – Aug 30, 2022
