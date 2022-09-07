Police in northern Ontario investigating infant’s death

Police in northern Ontario are investigating the death of a three-month-old infant.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that on Saturday shortly after 4 p.m., Temiskaming OPP responded to a home on Chamberlain Road 5.
The release said an infant was found “in medical distress,” was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
OPP said an investigation is ongoing.
Further information wasn’t released.
Anyone with information was asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
