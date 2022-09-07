Menu

Crime

Police in northern Ontario investigating infant’s death

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 12:38 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Police in northern Ontario are investigating the death of a three-month-old infant.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that on Saturday shortly after 4 p.m., Temiskaming OPP responded to a home on Chamberlain Road 5.

The release said an infant was found “in medical distress,” was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

OPP said an investigation is ongoing.

Further information wasn’t released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

