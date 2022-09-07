SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Police close down north Edmonton intersection due to crash between motorcycle and vehicle

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 12:12 pm
Police have closed off the intersection of 105 St. and 118 ave. following a collision Sept. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Police have closed off the intersection of 105 St. and 118 ave. following a collision Sept. 7, 2022. Global News

Police have closed off a north Edmonton intersection due to a crash.

At 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said it closed the area of 105 Street and 118 Avenue after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

In news release, police said paramedics treated and transported the motorcyclist to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

More to come…

