Police close down north Edmonton intersection due to crash between motorcycle and vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Police have closed off a north Edmonton intersection due to a crash.

At 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said it closed the area of 105 Street and 118 Avenue after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

In news release, police said paramedics treated and transported the motorcyclist to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

More to come…

3:20 EPS helicopter captures fire crews rescuing person from air mattress on Edmonton river EPS helicopter captures fire crews rescuing person from air mattress on Edmonton river – Jul 6, 2022