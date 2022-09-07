Police close down north Edmonton intersection due to crash between motorcycle and vehicle

Police have closed off a north Edmonton intersection due to a crash.
At 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said it closed the area of 105 Street and 118 Avenue after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.
In news release, police said paramedics treated and transported the motorcyclist to a hospital with undetermined injuries.
More to come…
