Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Ontario health minister joins law firm

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 11:59 am
Christine Elliott attends a press briefing at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Christine Elliott attends a press briefing at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Former Ontario health minister Christine Elliott has joined a law firm.

International law firm Fasken made the announcement in a statement issued Wednesday.

The statement said Elliott has joined its Health Law group as counsel in its Toronto office.

Fasken said Elliott will “focus on counseling clients across a broad range of health-care sectors, as well as those in the biotech, and life sciences sectors.”

Read more: Doug Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew

“She will provide guidance on navigating Canada’s rapidly evolving health regulatory environment,” the statement continued.

Elliott previously served as deputy premier and minister of health in the Ford government during the COVID-19 pandemic, among other former roles. She didn’t seek reelection in the June provincial election.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement noted that Elliott was called to the Ontario Bar in 1980 and was a founding partner, along with her husband Jim Flaherty, of the law firm Flaherty, Dow, Elliott & McCarthy. Elliott has a bachelor of laws degree from Western University.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagChristine Elliott tagchristine elliot lawyer tagChristine Elliott joins law firm tagChristine Elliott law firm tagFasken tagFasken law firm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers