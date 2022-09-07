Former Ontario health minister joins law firm

Send this page to someone via email

Former Ontario health minister Christine Elliott has joined a law firm.

International law firm Fasken made the announcement in a statement issued Wednesday.

The statement said Elliott has joined its Health Law group as counsel in its Toronto office.

Fasken said Elliott will “focus on counseling clients across a broad range of health-care sectors, as well as those in the biotech, and life sciences sectors.”

“She will provide guidance on navigating Canada’s rapidly evolving health regulatory environment,” the statement continued.

Elliott previously served as deputy premier and minister of health in the Ford government during the COVID-19 pandemic, among other former roles. She didn’t seek reelection in the June provincial election.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement noted that Elliott was called to the Ontario Bar in 1980 and was a founding partner, along with her husband Jim Flaherty, of the law firm Flaherty, Dow, Elliott & McCarthy. Elliott has a bachelor of laws degree from Western University.

Fasken is delighted to welcome former Ontario Minister of Health and Deputy Premier, @celliottability as Counsel with our #HealthLaw Group. Learn how Christine is ideally positioned to assist clients with navigating complexities in the healthcare space: https://t.co/yCHDLM6HYc pic.twitter.com/3mA7fUy89N — FASKEN (@FaskenLaw) September 7, 2022