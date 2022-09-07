Saskatchewan stabbings: RCMP assistant commissioner urges ongoing vigilance as manhunt continues

As a manhunt continues to find the suspect suspect in a deadly, mass stabbing spree in Saskatchewan over the weekend, RCMP assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore spoke to Global News on Tuesday about what authorities know so far and what they are asking for from the public.

She said she wants the public to continue to submit tips about Myles Sanderson, the suspect that is still on the loose, no matter how small or seemingly unrelated the information people have may seem.

“Even if you believe it to be insignificant, we want that information because we never know when that small piece of information might turn out to be very important to the investigation,” Blackmore said.

At least 10 people were killed and 19 others were injured after a series of deadly stabbings on Sunday. While Myles Sanderson remains at large, his brother Damien Sanderson, who had also been considered a suspect, was found dead Monday. Police have said they are investigating whether Myles may have played a role in his death.

Story continues below advertisement

The stabbings spanned over 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Following the attacks on Sunday, police said they received a “credible” tip that Myles Sanderson was in Regina.

“It was corroborated with other pieces of information that we have, so that’s how we determined that we believed it to be credible,” Blackmore told Global News. She added that does not mean the suspect was still in that same location as of Tuesday.

“We can’t say with any certainty that he is still in the City of Regina, he may be in other locations.”

On Tuesday, police officers surrounded a house on the James Smith Cree Nation after receiving a tip that Sanderson may have been spotted there. However, they did not see any sign of him and later left.

3:55 Saskatchewan stabbing suspect’s parole records reveal long history of violence Saskatchewan stabbing suspect’s parole records reveal long history of violence

Since the stabbings took place, several emergency alerts have been issued in Saskatchewan as well as in Alberta and Manitoba. With people in the Prairies already on high alert, Blackmore said it is important for the public to continue to help and for people to remain vigilant as the investigation and search continue.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can’t say with certainty where he is right now, and as a result, we need people to remain on high alert until we can take this individual into custody,” she said.

“We don’t know where his mindset is at or what behaviour he might exhibit at this point in time, so it’s really important that people remain vigilant.”

While noting that the public may be tired of hearing emergency alerts after several sounded out across the Prairies over the long weekend, Blackmore reiterated the need to take the warnings seriously.

“It is really important that they continue to monitor those alerts and pay attention,” she said.