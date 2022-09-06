10 brazen shootings in just over a week stretching investigative resources: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

There were 10 shootings in nearly as many days in Edmonton — half of which happened over the September long weekend — leading police to speak out about the spike in violence.

All of the shootings happened between Sunday, Aug. 28, and Monday. Eight resulted in serious injuries, although police said thankfully everyone is expected to survive.

Of the five shootings over the long weekend, three were on Saturday: two in the Whyte Avenue area and the third happened at a transit terminal in the west end.

The fourth weekend shooting took place Sunday in a parking lot, and then early Monday morning gunfire broke out at a restaurant on the north side.

Police said the safety risk was considerable in several of the shootings due to their public nature.

“Calls involving firearms often require a significant number of police resources, including a larger officer response,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart with the guns and gangs section of the EPS organized crime branch.

“Potential loss of life, serious injury and overall public safety are our number one concerns in these situations.

"We are incredibly fortunate that no lives were lost this past week."

Investigators believe all were targeted shootings and it’s not known if any of them are linked. So far, charges are pending in one of the Whyte Avenue incidents.

As of Monday, Edmonton police said officers have responded to 105 shootings in 2022, of which 53 per cent resulted in injury and 63 per cent had the potential for innocent bystanders to be injured.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 31, more than 450 firearms had been seized in the city.

“Outside of the initial police response, investigating shootings can be a lengthy process, often taking several months to complete,” Stewart said, adding the investigations tie up resources from multiple departments, taking away from the time officers can spend on other crimes.

Police said operations were severely impacted on Saturday and Sunday, in particular. Those shootings tied up many officers in west, northwest and south Edmonton, forcing police from other areas of the city to to assist outside their division.

"When we see a sudden spike in violence, maintaining adequate service levels and targeted response times becomes increasingly challenging."

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 shootings in the past nine days, all of which remain under investigation:

Sunday, Aug. 28:

Around 3:40 a.m., police in northwest Edmonton responded to reports of a gun shot at a multi-unit residence near 164 Avenue and 109 Street. It was reported that a bullet was fired through an apartment door into a suite. No one was injured.

Monday, Aug. 29:

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police in southwest Edmonton responded to Cautley Crescent SW in the Chappelle neighbourhood, where a man had reportedly been shot. Police arrived to find the victim wasn’t there and was told he was being driven to hospital. A short time later, police were called to a downtown hotel near 104 Street and 100 Avenue, where the injured man was found and taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday, Aug. 30 (two shootings):

Around 4 p.m., officers from the northwest division were called to a local hospital, where a man arrived with a gunshot wound. He was reportedly at a party earlier in the day when a gun was dropped and it went off.

Later that day at 11:35 p.m., police responded to a west end hotel near 153 Street and 111 Avenue after a man was reportedly shot in the area. A 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds was taken to hospital by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect(s) reportedly fled prior to police arrival.

Wednesday, Aug. 31:

At 5:30 a.m., police called to a city hospital after a man showed up with gunshot wounds. The shooting reportedly took place along 107 Avenue near 116 Street, where the man had been skateboarding before being shot. He was in critical, but stable condition at the time.

Saturday, Sept. 3 (three shootings):

Around 3 a.m., the first shooting near Whyte Avenue happened. A woman in her 20s was reportedly shot near 82 Avenue and 104 Street, and was taken to hospital in a private vehicle. She suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

While police were on scene investigating that first incident, officers witnessed a confrontation between a man in his 20s and a group of people. Police saw the man fire a gun toward the group, although no one was hit. Police arrested the man and seized his weapon. Charges are pending.

Sunday, Sept. 4 (two shootings):

Around 6:45 a.m., a man was reportedly shot at a west end transit centre near 156 Street and 100 Avenue. The officers who arrived on scene provided first aid and assisted EMS with getting the man to hospital, as his injuries were life-threatening at the time.

That night at 10:19 p.m. in northwest Edmonton, police responded to a weapons complaint in a parking lot near 115 Street and 153 Avenue. An injured 18-year-old man was taken to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries. He remains in stable but serious condition.

Monday, Sept. 5:

At 12:33 a.m., violence broke out inside a Lebanese restaurant and lounge on the north side. Police were dispatched to a shooting in progress at the Sahara Mediterranean Restaurant near 108 Street and Castledowns Road, where multiple rounds were reportedly fired inside and outside the restaurant, hitting a 25-year-old man. He was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition. The suspect(s) fled before police arrived.

Police noted the above information does not include other violent incidents that officers responded to over this time period.

Anyone who was witness any of the shootings or has any information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-2800-222-8477 or online.