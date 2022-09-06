Menu

Fire

Malfunctioning ceiling fan caused fire at north Edmonton seniors centre

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 4:49 pm
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said three kids were taken to hospital Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 after a fire at a nearby seniors centre in the area of 101 Street and 134 Avenue. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said three kids were taken to hospital Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 after a fire at a nearby seniors centre in the area of 101 Street and 134 Avenue. Global News

A malfunctioning ceiling fan led to a fire that caused upwards of $450,000 in damage to a north Edmonton seniors centre last week.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to the blaze at a seniors centre operated by Catholic Social Services in the area of 134 Avenue and 101 Street. The centre is for seniors with developmental disabilities.

Read more: 3 kids taken to hospital after fire in north Edmonton

In an update Tuesday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was caused by the malfunction of an electric part in a ceiling fan. Damages are estimated at $450,000, broken down to $250,000 for the structure and $200,000 for its contents.

Three children from a neighbouring building were taken to hospital because of possible smoke inhalation.

Click to play video: '3 kids taken to hospital after fire in north Edmonton' 3 kids taken to hospital after fire in north Edmonton
3 kids taken to hospital after fire in north Edmonton

All of the seniors and staff inside the building where the fire happened were able to make it out safely.

