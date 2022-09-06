Malfunctioning ceiling fan caused fire at north Edmonton seniors centre

Send this page to someone via email

A malfunctioning ceiling fan led to a fire that caused upwards of $450,000 in damage to a north Edmonton seniors centre last week.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to the blaze at a seniors centre operated by Catholic Social Services in the area of 134 Avenue and 101 Street. The centre is for seniors with developmental disabilities.

In an update Tuesday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was caused by the malfunction of an electric part in a ceiling fan. Damages are estimated at $450,000, broken down to $250,000 for the structure and $200,000 for its contents.

Three children from a neighbouring building were taken to hospital because of possible smoke inhalation.

All of the seniors and staff inside the building where the fire happened were able to make it out safely.