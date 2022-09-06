Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police looking to identify mystery man injured in August

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 2:41 pm
Winnipeg police are looking to identify this unknown man. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking to identify this unknown man. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify a man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, who was found at a Main Street restaurant in medical distress last month.

The man, described as having a thin build and short, black hair, was taken to hospital in serious condition on Aug. 5.

Read more: DNA solves 26-year-old mystery, identifies Winnipeg man killed by train in Regina in 1995

Police said the matter isn’t considered criminal, but they are looking to identify the man, who may have had contact with people within the city of Winnipeg and/or surrounding communities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagSerious Injuries tagMedical Distress taginjured man tagMystery man tagunknown man tag

