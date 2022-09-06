Winnipeg police looking to identify mystery man injured in August

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify a man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, who was found at a Main Street restaurant in medical distress last month.

The man, described as having a thin build and short, black hair, was taken to hospital in serious condition on Aug. 5.

Police said the matter isn’t considered criminal, but they are looking to identify the man, who may have had contact with people within the city of Winnipeg and/or surrounding communities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219.

