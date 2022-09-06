Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with manslaughter in Home Street death

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 2:03 pm
Home Street. View image in full screen
Home Street. Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a homicide in the city’s West End on Thursday.

Police say Jay Peter Penner, 34, was arrested Friday as part of the investigation into the death of 66-year-old Son Minh Nguyen at a suite on Home Street.

Read more: Winnipeg police deem death of man, 66, a homicide

Police said they believe the accused and Nguyen were together at the suite when an argument escalated into a serious physical assault.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police deem death of man, 66, a homicide' Winnipeg police deem death of man, 66, a homicide
Winnipeg police deem death of man, 66, a homicide
