Winnipeg man charged with manslaughter in Home Street death

A Winnipeg man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a homicide in the city’s West End on Thursday.
Police say Jay Peter Penner, 34, was arrested Friday as part of the investigation into the death of 66-year-old Son Minh Nguyen at a suite on Home Street.
Police said they believe the accused and Nguyen were together at the suite when an argument escalated into a serious physical assault.
