Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police deem death of man, 66, a homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 3:06 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police say the death of a 66-year-old man in the West End is being considered a homicide.

Police said they were called to a building in the 600 block of Home Street Thursday morning just before 8 a.m., where they found Son Minh Nguyen dead on-scene.

Read more: Suspect arrested, charged in death of Winnipegger Bud Paul after lengthy joint investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Police investigating homicide after man found injured on Osborne Street Bridge' Police investigating homicide after man found injured on Osborne Street Bridge
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg homicide tagMan Found Dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers