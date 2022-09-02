Winnipeg police deem death of man, 66, a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say the death of a 66-year-old man in the West End is being considered a homicide.

Police said they were called to a building in the 600 block of Home Street Thursday morning just before 8 a.m., where they found Son Minh Nguyen dead on-scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

