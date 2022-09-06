Canada-wide tour by The Offspring, Simple Plan includes show at Peterborough Memorial Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide tour by punk and rock bands The Offspring and Simple Plan will include a performance in Peterborough, Ont., in November.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Memorial Centre announced it will host one of the stops for The Offspring’s “Let the Bad Times Roll” tour which is supporting the album of the same name released earlier this year.

The nationwide tour, which will see Montreal rock band Simple Plan open for The Offspring, begins in Halifax on Oct. 31. The bands will perform in Peterborough on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Let the Bad Times Roll is the 10 studio album for the punk band which first began in the 1990s. They gained worldwide recognition with the release of the album Smash in 1994 featuring top charting songs such as Come Out and Play, Self-esteem and Gotta Get Away. The album has gone on to sell more than 11-million copies.

The band says throughout their career they have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan “Dexter” Holland says their latest album examines current cultural moments and doesn’t shy away from “topical material.”

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” he stated. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Canada, we didn't forget about you! 🇨🇦 We're bringing the LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR to 18 cities across Canada this fall with @simpleplan! Get presale tickets Wed Sept 7 at 10am – Thurs Sept 8 at 10pm local time. Public on sale begins this Fri Sept 9 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/lUUoSF3vKb — The Offspring (@offspring) September 6, 2022

Simple Plan, with worldwide sales topping 10 million, and more than one billion streams, opens for The Offspring. Among their accolades include a 2005 Teen Choice Award, a 2006 Juno Fan Choice Award, and 2012 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award.

Most recently the #ImJustAKid trend on Tik Tok has more than 4.3 billion views and the #ImJustAKidChallenge hashtag has more than 590.9 million views. The goal of the challenge is to recreate a childhood photo with one’s parents or siblings as adults and share the result with the band’s I’m Just A Kid song as the soundtrack.

“We are so excited to finally be able to announce this Canadian tour with The Offspring,” said drummer Chuck Comeau. “We know a lot of our Canadian fans have been waiting for a very long time for this and we’re absolutely thrilled to play for them all over the country. Canada is a very special place for our band, and we know these shows are gonna be amazing.”

Tickets for the Peterborough show go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and are available online, or call 705-743-3561, or visit the Memorial Centre’s Grant Thornton Box Office.

Other stops on the tour:

Oct. 31 — Halifax – Scotiabank Centre

Nov. 2 — Saguenay, QC – Centre George Vezina

Nov. 4 – Montreal – Bell Centre

Nov. 5 — Quebec City – Centre Videotron

Nov. 7 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 11 — Ottawa – Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 12 — Kingston, Ont. – Leon’s Centre

Nov. 13 — St. Catharines, Ont. – Meridian Centre

Nov. 15 — Windsor, Ont. – Caesars Windsor Colosseum

Nov. 18 — Winnipeg – Canada Life Centre

Nov. 19 — Saskatoon, Sask. – SaskTel Centre

Nov. 21 — Edmonton – Rogers Place

Nov. 22 — Grande Prairie, Atla. – Bonnetts Energy Centre

Nov. 23, — Calgary – Grey Eagle Casino

Nov. 25 — Kelowna, B.C. – Prospera Place

Nov. 26 — Abbotsford, B.C. – Abbotsford Centre

Nov. 27 — Victoria, B.C. – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre