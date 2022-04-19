Simple Plan’s new music video to double as UNICEF fundraiser for Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Simple Plan is paying tribute to the people of Ukraine with a music video that will double as a fundraiser.

The Montreal pop-punk band says it will debut a clip today for their single Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over) that was filmed in partnership with a Ukrainian crew and actors.

The music video centres on a Ukrainian family as they fight for survival in the war-torn region, which is being invaded by Russia.

Simple Plan’s drummer Chuck Comeau tells The Canadian Press the idea came about in conversations with Ukrainian filmmaker Jensen Noen, who also worked on their recent videos for The Antidote and Ruin My Life.

The L.A.-based director then consulted with a community of Ukrainian actors and crew in Los Angeles who helped the video come together in late March.

Story continues below advertisement

Simple Plan says all money generated by YouTube views for Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over) will be donated to UNICEF, which is appealing for nearly US$949 million to support Ukrainian children and their families.

The music video will debut Tuesday at noon ET.

3:04 Deadly attack strikes Lviv as Russia escalates assault on Ukraine Deadly attack strikes Lviv as Russia escalates assault on Ukraine