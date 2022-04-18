Russia’s large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Russia has begun its anticipated large-scale offensive operation in the eastern Donbass region of Ukraine, officials said Monday, marking a new phase in the nearly two-month-long war.

Ukraine has been bracing for a new onslaught from Russian forces since troops pulled back from the capital of Kyiv and other cities in the country’s north in late March, in order to refocus its efforts on the eastern flank.

“Now we can state that the Russian forces have started the battle of the Donbass that they have been getting ready for for a long time,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Ukraine’s national security council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said the offensive began Monday morning, with Russian forces attacking “along almost the entire front line” in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces of the Donbass.

“Our military is defending, we are not surrendering our territories,” Danilov said on social media. He echoed his statement in televised comments on Ukrainian media channels.

Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling killed four people in the eastern Donetsk region earlier on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv when shells hit a playground near a residential building.

Russia’s defense ministry said it had hit hundreds of military targets in Ukraine overnight. It said air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 military facilities in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, which are in south and east Ukraine.

Witnesses in Kharkiv and Bakhmut near the front line saw no immediate sign of increased military activity there. Associated Press journalists reported hearing distant artillery fire in some areas, but that has happened sporadically for weeks.

Russia’s defence ministry announced on March 25 that it would be re-focusing its efforts on “liberating” Donetsk and Luhansk after declaring it had achieved the aims of the “first phase” of its so-called “special military operation.”

Over the course of that first phase, some cities like Mariupol have been almost completely decimated by intense Russian shelling, while critical infrastructure in larger urban centres like Kyiv has also been destroyed. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed.

Yet the front lines have largely remained static for weeks as Ukrainian defensive forces have held back attempted Russian advances.

The bulk of the Ukrainian army is concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where it has been locked up in fighting with Moscow-backed separatists in a nearly eight-year conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions days before the Ukrainian invasion began, recognizing separatist leaders through diplomatic agreements that the West viewed as a pretext for the current war.

Russia’s reinforcements have set the stage for a protracted battle in the east that military analysts say is certain to inflict heavy losses on both sides.

If Russia succeeds in encircling and destroying the Ukrainian forces in the country’s industrial heartland, it could try to dictate its terms to Kyiv and potentially attempt to split the country in two.

In a post on Facebook, the Ukrainian armed forces command said that Russia’s main military force was concentrating on taking control of the entirety of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the swathe of the Donbass.

“The second phase of the war has begun… Believe in our army, it is very strong,” the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Other parts of Ukraine remain under fire despite the new focus on the east, with Russia launching long-range attacks on Kyiv and other cities.

Monday saw seven people killed after Ukrainian officials say Russian missile strikes hit the western city of Lviv, which has been mostly spared during the war.

Lviv has also been a safe haven for civilians fleeing the fighting, many of whom have rested there before continuing on to neighbouring countries like Poland.

—With files from Reuters and the Associated Press