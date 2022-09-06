B.C. to provide live update on COVID fall booster campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. health officials are set to outline its fall COVID vaccination campaign Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and immunization lead Dr. Penny Ballem will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m.

That will be carried live on BC1, in the story above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

They are expected to provide information on the next round of booster shots, including Moderna’s new vaccine that targets the Omicron variant.

6:35 Another uncertain school year gets underway in B.C. Another uncertain school year gets underway in B.C.

As with previous COVID vaccine rollouts, age and vulnerability will play a factor in the timing of eligibility.

Story continues below advertisement

Priority groups will be people aged 70 and over, those who are immunocompromised, as well as health-care workers and Indigenous people.

More information about the program and where the boosters will be available will be announced during the press conference.

More to come…