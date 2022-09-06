SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. to provide live update on COVID fall booster campaign

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Low vaccination rates create concern about back to school this week' Low vaccination rates create concern about back to school this week
WATCH: B.C. has a low vaccination rate for school-aged children. That has many concerned about what back to school will mean for the rates of COVID.

B.C. health officials are set to outline its fall COVID vaccination campaign Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and immunization lead Dr. Penny Ballem will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m.

That will be carried live on BC1, in the story above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

They are expected to provide information on the next round of booster shots, including Moderna’s new vaccine that targets the Omicron variant.

Click to play video: 'Another uncertain school year gets underway in B.C.' Another uncertain school year gets underway in B.C.
Another uncertain school year gets underway in B.C.

As with previous COVID vaccine rollouts, age and vulnerability will play a factor in the timing of eligibility.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Priority groups will be people aged 70 and over, those who are immunocompromised, as well as health-care workers and Indigenous people.

Read more: Low COVID vaccination rates a concern for some as B.C. children head back to school

More information about the program and where the boosters will be available will be announced during the press conference.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagbc covid update tagCOVID booster tagModerna Booster tagcovid vaccine update tagBC covid booster tagBC COVID 2022 tagBC COVID booster information tagBC COVID booster update tagFall booster program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers