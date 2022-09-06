Kitchener Rangers open pre-season with 2 wins in as many days

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers had a successful start to the pre-season over the weekend as they recorded wins over Guelph and Niagara in as many days.

On Monday, the Rangers dispatched the Guelph Storm by a score of 4-2 at the North Dumfries Community Centre in Ayr.

Adam Zidlicky scored a pair while defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz and Roman Schmidt also found the back of the net for Kitchener for the win while Charlie Paquette and Braeden Bowman answered for Guelph.

Rangers netminder Marcus Vandenberg made 32 stops to record the win.

Guelph had Jacob Oster between the pipes for the first half of the game before sending out Dixon Grimes midway through the second period. The former gave up the first three goals on 12 shots so he is the goaltender of record for the losing side.

Story continues below advertisement

A day earlier, the Rangers played host to the Niagara IceDogs at the Aud as part of the annual FanFast, with the home side coming out on top 6-2.

Carson Repkhof scored twice for Kitchener while Zidlicky, Matthew Sop, Trent Swick and Reid Valade were also on target for the Rangers while Brenden Sirizzotti and Matthew Papais countered for the IceDogs.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers netminder Pavel Čajan moving on to Cleveland next season

Rangers ‘tender Jackson Parsons stopped 39 shots in recording the win while at the opposite end Joseph Costanzo turned aside 27 shots in a losing effort.

The Rangers will play their third of six exhibition games when the Barrie Colts come to Kitchener on Friday night.