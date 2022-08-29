Czech defenceman Tomáš Hamara signs with Kitchener Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

Czech defenceman Tomáš Hamara has signed on to play with the Kitchener Rangers this season, the team announced on Monday.

The 18-year-old was drafted in the spring by the Ottawa Senators in the third round of the NHL entry draft, while his junior rights were acquired by the Rangers in the opening round of the CHL Import Draft.

“The OHL is a league with a lot of games and everyone that has played there all tells me it’s perfect for development,” Hamara stated.

“I’ve heard only positive things about the Rangers and that they are a top organization that does things the right way.”

The Prague native spent last season playing in Tampere, Finland while suiting up in both the major junior hockey league and top professional hockey league.

In 32 games for Tappara in the U20 SM-sarja, he scored six goals and added 19 assists. He also played in 24 games as a 17-year-old for Tappara in the Finnish Elite League, where he recorded two points.

Tappara was one of seven Rangers prospects selected in the NHL draft this spring and is the first to sign on with the club thus far.