Witchekan Lake First Nation dangerous persons alert cancelled

The dangerous persons alert for Witchekan Lake First Nation that was issued on Monday has been cancelled, but RCMP said they are still on the lookout for one of the suspects.
Police said they’ve arrested Kelly Witchekan, but continue to search for Melvin Starblanket.
Officers said if there is a heightened safety risk, the public will be notified.
Read more: Spiritwood, Sask. RCMP search for 2 suspects after shots fired on First Nation
Read More
Starblanket is described by police as having black hair and brown eyes, standing five feet nine inches, and weighing 160 pounds.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information about Starblanket can call local police or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments