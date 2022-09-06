Witchekan Lake First Nation dangerous persons alert cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The dangerous persons alert for Witchekan Lake First Nation that was issued on Monday has been cancelled, but RCMP said they are still on the lookout for one of the suspects.

Police said they’ve arrested Kelly Witchekan, but continue to search for Melvin Starblanket.

Officers said if there is a heightened safety risk, the public will be notified.

Starblanket is described by police as having black hair and brown eyes, standing five feet nine inches, and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Starblanket can call local police or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

