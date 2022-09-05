1 man in hospital after Castledowns shooting early Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Police continue to investigate a shooting after a night of violence in the Castledowns neighbourhood.

A large scene was taped off last night and all morning after a confirmed shooting occurred at the Sahara Mediterranean restaurant in the north Edmonton neighborhood Sunday night. Global News was told there was a famous Lebanese singer performing at the restaurant last night.

Residents said they heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

“I heard gunshots so many and it scared me and I heard a lot of people screaming,” said Noor Alsmaial who lives nearby.

Edmonton Police confirmed they responded to a call of a shooting-in-action at that time.

Police told Global News that multiple rounds were fired inside and outside of the restaurant. One 25-year-old male was shot and taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect took off before police arrived.

“I feel worried for my kids. Especially because it’s very very close to my neighbours. My sister told me go shut all the curtains and blinds so I did that. And half an hour later I looked outside and I saw all the police cars it’s all blocked,” said another local resident, Mimi Chu.

Both uniformed and undercover police were on scene Monday morning, coming in and out of the restaurant and searching the parking lot.

Inside the restaurant, remnants of the night before are strewn about — a flipped chair, water bottles and other drinks on the tables, yet to be cleaned up. Outside there are bloody footprints on the sidewalk and broken glass cups.

— With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News