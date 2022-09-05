Menu

Comments

Crime

Man assaulted and abducted after leaving Armstrong fair, RCMP say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 11:53 am
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP

An Armstrong man is recovering in the aftermath of an alleged assault and abduction said to have happened after he left the Interior Provincial Exhibition grounds early Saturday morning.

The 27-year-old man left the fairgrounds Saturday and was walking on Okanagan Street in Armstrong when a vehicle pulled up and stopped behind him, RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: Enderby senior dies after head-on collision with dump truck: RCMP

Police said that three men got out of the vehicle and assaulted the man repeatedly before forcing him into the vehicle and driving away.

“The victim was dropped off at a location in the Salmon Arm area where he was found by a member of the public who called for help,” RCMP said.

“The victim was transported to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The vehicle is described as a dark coloured, older model Toyota car.

READ MORE: One dead in fatal collision north of Vernon, RCMP say

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and cite file 2022-5693

