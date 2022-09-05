Jasper sees multiple power outages as Chetamon wildfire surges

Send this page to someone via email

A light rain was very welcome in Jasper late Sunday night as the Chetamon wildfire extended into Snake Indian Valley along the northwest side of Hwy. 16 and the Athabasca River.

The fire, which began on Thursday, is being closely watched by Parks Canada, ATCO, municipality of Jasper officials and others as it has continued to grow rapidly. Parks Canada reported the fire was 1,500 hectares Sunday and now say it has jumped in size to 8,000 hectares overnight.

The municipality of Jasper briefly experienced a power outage Sunday evening, however, power was restored. ATCO and Parks Canada have been monitoring power lines this weekend as the fire crept closer to them, eventually damaging over seven of the poles, officials said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Jasper National Park tweeted Monday morning that the power was back out in the municipality of Jasper as a result of the wildfire.

“ATCO says their crews are enacting their emergency plan and working safely to switch over to generator power for the critical sites,” reads the tweet.

There was still no concern for evacuation Sunday evening, however, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland strongly encouraged residents and visitors to prepare themselves for possible power outages.

Fire officials continue to emphasize that no communities are currently at risk.

