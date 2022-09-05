Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Jasper sees multiple power outages as Chetamon wildfire surges

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 10:26 am
Click to play video: 'As Jasper’s Chetamon wildfire grows, traffic and power could be affected' As Jasper’s Chetamon wildfire grows, traffic and power could be affected
The Chetamon wildfire burning in Jasper National Park has grown nearly four times in size since Saturday. Parks Canada says this wildfire continues to change rapidly and right now, it's considered too aggressive and unsafe for ground fire crews. Anyone in the area should be aware wildfire smoke has been affecting visibility on Highway 16 throughout the park. Nicole Stillger has the latest on the evolving situation.

A light rain was very welcome in Jasper late Sunday night as the Chetamon wildfire extended into Snake Indian Valley along the northwest side of Hwy. 16 and the Athabasca River.

The fire, which began on Thursday, is being closely watched by Parks Canada, ATCO, municipality of Jasper officials and others as it has continued to grow rapidly. Parks Canada reported the fire was 1,500 hectares Sunday and now say it has jumped in size to 8,000 hectares overnight.

https://twitter.com/JasperNP/status/1566784272115138563/photo/1

The municipality of Jasper briefly experienced a power outage Sunday evening, however, power was restored. ATCO and Parks Canada have been monitoring power lines this weekend as the fire crept closer to them, eventually damaging over seven of the poles, officials said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Read more: As Jasper’s Chetamon wildfire grows, traffic and power could be affected

Story continues below advertisement

Jasper National Park tweeted Monday morning that the power was back out in the municipality of Jasper as a result of the wildfire.

Trending Stories

“ATCO says their crews are enacting their emergency plan and working safely to switch over to generator power for the critical sites,” reads the tweet.

Click to play video: 'Motorists capture nighttime view of Alberta wildfire' Motorists capture nighttime view of Alberta wildfire
Motorists capture nighttime view of Alberta wildfire

There was still no concern for evacuation Sunday evening, however, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland strongly encouraged residents and visitors to prepare themselves for possible power outages.

Fire officials continue to emphasize that no communities are currently at risk.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC wildfires tagAlberta Wildfires tagParks Canada tagJasper tagJasper National Park tagWildfire Season tagJasper Wildfire tagChetamon wildfire tagChetamon Peak tagjasper power outages tagSnake Indian Valley tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers