Canada

Woman critically injured, man in custody for impaired driving after Brampton crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 8:35 am
The scene of the crash in the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard. Global News

A man was taken into custody for impaired driving after a crash in Brampton Sunday evening that left a woman critically injured, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard in the city’s east end just after 6 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Read more: Man dies in hospital after downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Peel paramedics told Global News a young woman was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said a middle-aged man was assessed at the scene for an injury and was taken into custody for impaired driving.

Roads were closed in the area following the incident.

