Woman critically injured, man in custody for impaired driving after Brampton crash

A man was taken into custody for impaired driving after a crash in Brampton Sunday evening that left a woman critically injured, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard in the city’s east end just after 6 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Peel paramedics told Global News a young woman was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said a middle-aged man was assessed at the scene for an injury and was taken into custody for impaired driving.

Roads were closed in the area following the incident.

COLLISION:

– HumberWest Py/Cottrelle Bv #Brampton

– 2 vehicles involved

– 1 woman taken to trauma w/ serious injuries

– 1 man in custody for impaired, did not sustain injuries

– Humberwest closed between Cottrelle & Williams

– Use alternate route

– C/R at 6:05 p.m.

– PR22-0293629 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 4, 2022