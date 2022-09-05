Woman critically injured, man in custody for impaired driving after Brampton crash

A man was taken into custody for impaired driving after a crash in Brampton Sunday evening that left a woman critically injured, officials say.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard in the city’s east end just after 6 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.
Peel paramedics told Global News a young woman was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police said a middle-aged man was assessed at the scene for an injury and was taken into custody for impaired driving.
Roads were closed in the area following the incident.
