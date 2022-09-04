Nova Scotia’s Pakistani community raising funds for victims of deadly flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Pakistani community is doing all that it can to funds for the millions of victims impacted by nationwide flooding.

“As of today, 1,200 plus people have died there. Millions of the people are the homeless, and almost one-third of Pakistan is under water,” said Farhan Pir Muhammad, a member of the Pakistani Canadian Association of Nova Scotia.

Pakistani officials have stated that an unprecedented monsoon season, fuelled by climate change, has led to a deadly impact the country has never experienced.

“We all are human. This is a global village and we are one nation. Today, what happened to them, tomorrow it could happen to any other part of the world,” Pir Muhammad said.

According to the United Nations, more than three million children are in need of humanitarian support. The agency has also stated that survivors have an increased risk of diseases, malnutrition, and drowning.

The Pakistani Canadian Association of Nova Scotia has raised just over $3,330 dollars so far through a GoFundMe page. The association’s goal is to raise $10,000.

“More than 100,000 homes are already completely damaged and collapsed, need everything to restart. This is a time we all have to come together, whatever you can do,” Pir Muhammad said.