Fire

As Jasper’s Chetamon wildfire grows, traffic and power could be affected

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 4:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire crews continue to battle out-of-control Chetamon wildfire north of Jasper' Fire crews continue to battle out-of-control Chetamon wildfire north of Jasper
Drivers using the Yellowhead Highway between Hinton and Jasper are being warned to use caution as they're likely to encounter smoke from the wildfire burning in Jasper National Park. It's grown in size since it began on Thursday. Chris Chacon has more on the fire fight.

The Chetamon wildfire near Jasper, Alta. continues to surge and has now tripled in size from 400 hectares Saturday to 1500 hectares on Sunday.

Nearby communities, including the Jasper town site, are not at risk for evacuation, according to Parks Canada. However, a power outage is possible as the fire is now only 350 metres away from power lines.

A contingency plan is being co-ordinated and put in place by the town of Jasper, ATCO Electric and Parks Canada “to keep critical infrastructure up and running in the event of a power outage,” reads a release from Parks Canada Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Hot and dry weather contributes to blazing fire north of Jasper

People can prepare for a power outage by having backup batteries, secure alternative power sources and having flashlights ready, Parks Canada advised.

Story continues below advertisement

Hot and dry weather conditions are contributing to the growing fire, which was started by lightning on Thursday.

“The temperatures were upwards of 30 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidities were as low as 13 with a steady wind of about 10 to 15 kilometers an hour. So that rate of growth is not out of what would be expected given the fire behavior indices we have in the park,” said Katie Ellsworth, a national park fire management officer.

Trending Stories

Helicopters continue to bucket water onto the fire and “the fire crews are working alongside our ATCO partners to burn out some of the lighter grass fuels that are in that hydropower right of way,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So our current priority as it has been is to ensure the safety of the community of Jasper and its residents.”

Traffic is also being affected by the smoke from the fire. 511 Alberta tweeted that visibility will be affected along Hwy. 16 in Jasper by Snaring Road starting Sunday afternoon.

More updates to come…

–With files from Nicole Stillger, Global News

