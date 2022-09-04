As Jasper’s Chetamon wildfire grows, traffic and power could be affected

Send this page to someone via email

The Chetamon wildfire near Jasper, Alta. continues to surge and has now tripled in size from 400 hectares Saturday to 1500 hectares on Sunday.

Nearby communities, including the Jasper town site, are not at risk for evacuation, according to Parks Canada. However, a power outage is possible as the fire is now only 350 metres away from power lines.

A contingency plan is being co-ordinated and put in place by the town of Jasper, ATCO Electric and Parks Canada “to keep critical infrastructure up and running in the event of a power outage,” reads a release from Parks Canada Sunday afternoon.

People can prepare for a power outage by having backup batteries, secure alternative power sources and having flashlights ready, Parks Canada advised.

Hot and dry weather conditions are contributing to the growing fire, which was started by lightning on Thursday.

“The temperatures were upwards of 30 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidities were as low as 13 with a steady wind of about 10 to 15 kilometers an hour. So that rate of growth is not out of what would be expected given the fire behavior indices we have in the park,” said Katie Ellsworth, a national park fire management officer.

Helicopters continue to bucket water onto the fire and “the fire crews are working alongside our ATCO partners to burn out some of the lighter grass fuels that are in that hydropower right of way,” she said.

Hwy16 in Jasper by Snaring Rd wildfire smoke affecting visibility in the area. Intermittent traffic control beginning Sept.4 at 3pm. #ABRoads #ABParks — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 4, 2022

“So our current priority as it has been is to ensure the safety of the community of Jasper and its residents.”

Traffic is also being affected by the smoke from the fire. 511 Alberta tweeted that visibility will be affected along Hwy. 16 in Jasper by Snaring Road starting Sunday afternoon.

–With files from Nicole Stillger, Global News