Politics

Coalition Avenir Québec proposes home hospitalization services if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2022 1:58 pm
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) is continuing its string of health care promises with a commitment to implement home hospitalization services if re-elected on Oct. 3.

Leader François Legault said Sunday that hundreds of patients each year could be treated at home rather than in hospital through a combination of telemedicine and in-person visits from health workers.

READ MORE: Quebec election: CAQ proposes two private medical centres to ease hospital strain

He told reporters in Laval that the service could be rolled out beginning in late 2023 to patients who agree and who meet strict criteria, including living within a certain distance of a hospital and having help from a caretaker.

Most of Quebec’s party leaders are spending the day in the Greater Montreal area today as the provincial election campaign enters its second week.

The Liberals will unveil their costed platform later today, while Québec solidaire is revealing its plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The Parti Québécois is focusing on labour issues, including a promise to gradually raise the province’s minimum wage to $18 an hour.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
