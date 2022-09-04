Menu

1 in custody after OPP respond to barricaded residence in Tillsonburg, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 4, 2022 2:42 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP

OPP say one person has been taken into custody after an incident involving a barricaded person in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews and crisis negotiators responded to a residence on Ridout Street.

Police reportedly contained the residence and activated specialized units.

A 34-year-old was taken into custody and police say they’re set to appear for a bail hearing via video.

Ridout Street was closed between Bidwell and Rolph streets but has since reopened.

OPP say there’s no threat to public safety.

