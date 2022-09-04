1 man arrested, 1 woman in hospital following 2 shootings near Whyte Ave.

Send this page to someone via email

One woman remains in hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition after she was shot on Whyte Ave. early Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the area of 82 Whyte Ave. and 104 St. after receiving a call that a woman in her 20s had been shot.

The woman was privately driven to the University of Alberta hospital, which went into a one-hour lockdown for safety purposes following her admission, according to AHS officials.

Police later witnessed a second shooting in the area, in which a man in his 20s shot a gun toward the group of people he was with. No one was injured, however, the man was arrested and charges are pending.

An investigation is currently underway for both shootings and it is unknown at this time if they are related, according to police. There have been no arrests made for the first shooting, police told Global News.

Police ask anyone who was witness to either shooting or has any information to please contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be called to CrimeStoppers at 1-2800-222-8477 or online.