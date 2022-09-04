Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man arrested, 1 woman in hospital following 2 shootings near Whyte Ave.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'University of Alberta hospital goes into brief lockdown after shooting' University of Alberta hospital goes into brief lockdown after shooting
The University of Alberta hospital was locked down for about an hour Saturday morning after a shooting in Edmonton. Nicole Stillger has what we know so far.

One woman remains in hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition after she was shot on Whyte Ave. early Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the area of 82 Whyte Ave. and 104 St. after receiving a call that a woman in her 20s had been shot.

The woman was privately driven to the University of Alberta hospital, which went into a one-hour lockdown for safety purposes following her admission, according to AHS officials.

Trending Stories

Police later witnessed a second shooting in the area, in which a man in his 20s shot a gun toward the group of people he was with. No one was injured, however, the man was arrested and charges are pending.

An investigation is currently underway for both shootings and it is unknown at this time if they are related, according to police. There have been no arrests made for the first shooting, police told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone who was witness to either shooting or has any information to please contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be called to CrimeStoppers at 1-2800-222-8477 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EPS tagEdmonton crime tagGun Violence tagLockdown tagUniversity of Alberta Hospital tagEdmonton shootings taghospital lockdown tagWhyte ave shootings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers