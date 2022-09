Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police Service’s duty officer is labelling an incident in The Maples as Winnipeg’s latest homicide.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Maple Glen Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police tape could be seen outside the houses, and several cars guarding the residence.

There has been no other information released, but more information is expected in the coming days.