Labour Day Classic tale of the tape: Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts

The struggling Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hoping history repeats itself when they host the Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day Classic on Monday afternoon.

Hamilton (3-8) enters the game on a two-game losing streak, including a 37-20 defeat by the Argos (5-5) at BMO Field on August 26.

Monday’s pre-game show on 900 CHML radio begins at 12 p.m. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

With starting QB Dane Evans nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder and backup pivot Matthew Shiltz on the injured list with a wrist injury, third-string quarterback Jamie Newman will likely make his first CFL start.

Newman, who is playing in his first season in the Canadian Football League, has completed both of his pass attempts for four yards.

He has also rushed 10 times for 56 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the slow start to the 2022 season, the significance of Ticats vs. Argos on Labour Day has translated into Hamilton’s first sellout of the year at Tim Hortons Field.

“The fact that they (fans) are going to show up like this shows you how passionate they are about winning, about the football team,” said Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer. “It’s just a great thing for the city of Hamilton.”

This year's #LabourDayClassic is going to be HUGE!@timhicksmusic will be rocking the halftime show, pres. by @weathertechca 🎸 A very limited number of Stipley End Zone Social tickets have been made available for Monday's game!👇 🎟 | https://t.co/h6JNVv6Gkg#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/bdNvDH49IP — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 1, 2022

In each of their last seven meetings on Labour Day, Hamilton has gotten the better of their arch-rival including a 32-19 victory over Toronto last year.

Monday’s game marks the 51st time since 1950 that the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts will meet in the Labour Day game. Hamilton has dominated the all-time Labour Day series against Toronto with a record of 36-13 and one tie.

The Argos have won two of their three games against the Ticats this season and have outscored Hamilton 98-74.

A half-hour after the final whistle, catch The 5th Quarter post-game show on CHML, 900chml.com and CHML’s Facebook page.

