Labour Day Classic tale of the tape: Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts

The struggling Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hoping history repeats itself when they host the Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day Classic on Monday afternoon.
Hamilton (3-8) enters the game on a two-game losing streak, including a 37-20 defeat by the Argos (5-5) at BMO Field on August 26.
With starting QB Dane Evans nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder and backup pivot Matthew Shiltz on the injured list with a wrist injury, third-string quarterback Jamie Newman will likely make his first CFL start.
Newman, who is playing in his first season in the Canadian Football League, has completed both of his pass attempts for four yards.
He has also rushed 10 times for 56 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the slow start to the 2022 season, the significance of Ticats vs. Argos on Labour Day has translated into Hamilton’s first sellout of the year at Tim Hortons Field.
“The fact that they (fans) are going to show up like this shows you how passionate they are about winning, about the football team,” said Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer. “It’s just a great thing for the city of Hamilton.”
In each of their last seven meetings on Labour Day, Hamilton has gotten the better of their arch-rival including a 32-19 victory over Toronto last year.
Monday’s game marks the 51st time since 1950 that the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts will meet in the Labour Day game. Hamilton has dominated the all-time Labour Day series against Toronto with a record of 36-13 and one tie.
The Argos have won two of their three games against the Ticats this season and have outscored Hamilton 98-74.
3 quick stats
- Monday’s game will be the 10th time that Hamilton and Toronto will play against each other in the last 12 months. The Argos have won six of their last nine games against the Ticats, including two of their three matchups in 2022.
- The Ticats have been outscored 119-50 in the fourth quarter this season. The Cats haven’t been much better in the third, having been outpointed 74-49. Hamilton has been much better in the first half, outscoring their opponents 63-42 in the first quarter and 81-64 in the second quarter.
- Tiger-Cats QB Jamie Newman played 19 games over three season with Wake Forest during his college career. The 24-year-old native of North Carolina completed 60.5 per cent of his passes for 3,959 yards, 35 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
