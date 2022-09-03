Menu

Canada

St. Thomas, Ont. police dog recovering after struck by vehicle during chase

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 3, 2022 12:44 pm
St. Thomas police dog Axle View image in full screen
St. Thomas police dog Axle. St. Thomas police/Facebook

St. Thomas, Ont., police say one of their police dogs is recovering after an incident Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 1 p.m., officers tried to chase after a 29-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants when he fled on a bicycle.

Read more: Man charged after London, Ont. police dog, officer, cadet, citizen reportedly assaulted

Police dog Axle chased after the man and was struck by a passing vehicle, police say.

Trending Stories

Axle was taken to an animal hospital where it was determined he suffered no broken bones and is now recovering at home.

The 29-year-old man was eventually taken into custody and charged, police say.

