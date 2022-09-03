St. Thomas, Ont. police dog recovering after struck by vehicle during chase

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas, Ont., police say one of their police dogs is recovering after an incident Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 1 p.m., officers tried to chase after a 29-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants when he fled on a bicycle.

Police dog Axle chased after the man and was struck by a passing vehicle, police say.

Axle was taken to an animal hospital where it was determined he suffered no broken bones and is now recovering at home.

The 29-year-old man was eventually taken into custody and charged, police say.

