St. Thomas, Ont. police dog recovering after struck by vehicle during chase

St. Thomas, Ont., police say one of their police dogs is recovering after an incident Thursday afternoon.
Police say around 1 p.m., officers tried to chase after a 29-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants when he fled on a bicycle.
Read more: Man charged after London, Ont. police dog, officer, cadet, citizen reportedly assaulted
Read More
Police dog Axle chased after the man and was struck by a passing vehicle, police say.
Trending Stories
Axle was taken to an animal hospital where it was determined he suffered no broken bones and is now recovering at home.
The 29-year-old man was eventually taken into custody and charged, police say.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments