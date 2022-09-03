2 men with leg injuries after separate overnight Toronto shootings: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are investigating after two shootings were reported in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Both shootings resulted in leg injuries, according to police.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of King Street West and Portland Street at around 3:44 a.m. for reports a man had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with leg injuries who was transported to hospital, police said.

Just over an hour later, at 5:01 a.m., police were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue after reports of another shooting.

Police found another man suffering with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in his leg, officers said. He was taken to hospital.

Both incidents are being investigated and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

SHOOTING: 3:44am – King Street West and Portland Street, @tps14Div. Man with leg injuries was transported to hospital. Scene cleared. Investigation ongoing, no suspect info at this time. #GO1707412 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2022

SHOOTING: 5:01am – Eglinton Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue, @tps13div. Officers located a male with gunshot wounds, he was transported to hospital. Investigation on going. Info? @1800222TIPS #GO1707599 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2022

