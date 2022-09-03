Menu

Crime

2 men with leg injuries after separate overnight Toronto shootings: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 9:33 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in Toronto are investigating after two shootings were reported in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Both shootings resulted in leg injuries, according to police.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of King Street West and Portland Street at around 3:44 a.m. for reports a man had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with leg injuries who was transported to hospital, police said.

Read more: Witness describes ‘surreal’ events surrounding fatal Toronto police shooting

Just over an hour later, at 5:01 a.m., police were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue after reports of another shooting.

Police found another man suffering with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in his leg, officers said. He was taken to hospital.

Both incidents are being investigated and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

