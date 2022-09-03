Menu

Health

Canada recalls Enoki mushrooms for possible Listeria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2022 9:22 am
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Enoki mushrooms distributed by WK Produce due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The product was sold in 150g packages in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and may also have been distributed nationally.

Read more: Spice recalled across Canada after Markham restaurant food poisoning

Customers are being told to either throw the mushrooms out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
