Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after vehicle rollover in southeast Calgary: EMS

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 12:31 am
Calgary police told Global News that officers were called to the area of 58 Avenue and 26 Street S.E. at 8:24 p.m. on Friday after someone reported a single-vehicle rollover to them. View image in full screen
Calgary police told Global News that officers were called to the area of 58 Avenue and 26 Street S.E. at 8:24 p.m. on Friday after someone reported a single-vehicle rollover to them. Global News

A man in his 20s has died at the scene of a vehicle rollover in southeast Calgary, according to a spokesperson for Calgary EMS.

Police told Global News that officers were called to 58 Avenue and 26 Street S.E. at 8:24 p.m. on Friday after someone reported a single-vehicle rollover to them. They did not disclose what kind of vehicle was involved or how many people were inside.

Police said traffic in the area would be disrupted for some time as they investigate what happened.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagTraffic tagCPS tagCalgary Traffic tagDeadly rollover in Calgary tagFatal rollover in Calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers