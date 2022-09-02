Menu

Crime

Man allegedly robs Canadian Tire with golf club, lit aerosol can: Halifax police

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning September 2, 2022' Global News Morning September 2, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

A Nova Scotia man was arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a Canadian Tire store in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police said in a Friday release that a man entered the store on Chain Lake Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He was allegedly carrying a golf club and a lit can of aerosol spray. Police say he threatened staff and demanded money.

“One staff member sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” read the release.

Read more: N.S. RCMP member charged with assault, choking after excessive use of force investigation

The suspect then fled on foot “with an amount of cash,” and was arrested a short time later, police said.

Police said 30-year-old Jordan Bernard Burke McIntosh is facing 10 charges, including those for robbery, possession and assault with a weapon.

He was set to appear in court Friday.

