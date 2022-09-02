Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2022

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 11:46 am
Woman turning an open sign on glass front door of coffee shop. Business owner hanging an open sign at a cafe. View image in full screen
Woman holding open/closed sign. Getty Images

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2022.

Government facilities/services:

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
  • Most provincial offices will be closed.
  • Garbage and recycling collection will operate on a normal schedule.
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail; post offices operated by private companies may be open.
  • The city’s helpline, 311, will be available 24/7.
  • Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed.

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping (some retailers will be operating on different hours):

  • Kildonan place — open.
  • Grant Park — closed.
  • Polo Park — open.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre — closed.
  • St. Vital Mall — closed.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg — open.
  • Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open.
  • Most grocery stores will be open.
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts will be open.
Trending Stories

Recreation:

Attractions:

  • Assiniboine Park Zoo — open
  • The Forks Market — open
  • some bars and restaurants will be open
Click to play video: 'Manitoba says no statutory Orange Shirt holiday this year as talks continue' Manitoba says no statutory Orange Shirt holiday this year as talks continue
Manitoba says no statutory Orange Shirt holiday this year as talks continue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagLabour Day tagHoliday Hours tagLabour Day hours tagLabour Day Winnipeg tagliquor stores open taglabour day 2022 tagLabour Day Manitoba tagwhat's open what's closed labour day tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers