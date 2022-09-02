What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2022

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2022.
Government facilities/services:
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
- Most provincial offices will be closed.
- Garbage and recycling collection will operate on a normal schedule.
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail; post offices operated by private companies may be open.
- The city’s helpline, 311, will be available 24/7.
- Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed.
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Shopping (some retailers will be operating on different hours):
- Kildonan place — open.
- Grant Park — closed.
- Polo Park — open.
- Garden City Shopping Centre — closed.
- St. Vital Mall — closed.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg — open.
- Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open.
- Most grocery stores will be open.
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts will be open.
Recreation:
- Libraries — closed
- Leisure Centres — closed
- City-owned indoor swimming pools — closed
- Outdoor pools — open
- Wading pools — open
- Spray pads — open
- Golf courses — open
Attractions:
- Assiniboine Park Zoo — open
- The Forks Market — open
- some bars and restaurants will be open
