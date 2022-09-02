Warrant issued for man after alleged GTA door-to-door driveway repair scam

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 20-year-old man is wanted after an alleged door-to-door driveway repair scam cost victims thousands of dollars.

Police said the scam occurred from June and August, when multiple victims say they had agreed to use the services of a man who falsely identified himself as belonging to a legitimate driveway repair company.

Victims told investigators that the man would create a sense of urgency and ask them to pay in advance for the services.

In some situations, he would begin the work but would not finish it, police said.

In other instances, the work would not start at all and communication would go radio silent.

Story continues below advertisement

Tom Delaney is wanted by police for defrauding the public.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and are urging them to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3335.