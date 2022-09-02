Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down in Ottawa area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2022 8:12 am
File photo. A tornado passes south-central Kansas on Friday, April 29, 2022, southeast Wichita. View image in full screen
File photo. A tornado passes south-central Kansas on Friday, April 29, 2022, southeast Wichita. (Amy Leiker /The Wichita Eagle via AP)

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area earlier this week, but says damage is still being assessed.

In a weather summary, the agency says it happened Wednesday in the community of Franktown, about 60 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

It says there were also reports of several funnel clouds as thunderstorms passed south of the city in the Richmond and Kemptville areas, and some damage to trees and property has been reported in Richmond.

Trending Stories

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms affected parts of central and southeastern Ontario that day, with multiple reports of pea- to ping pong ball-sized hail in the Kingston and Prince Edward County areas.

Read more: Tornado warning lifted for Halton Hills, Milton; severe thunderstorm advisories remain in place

Story continues below advertisement

A waterspout was also spotted near Sauble Beach, and the Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed it made landfall, causing EF0 or light damage along a five-kilometre path.

Environment Canada says there were reports of downed trees between Sauble Beach and Sauble Falls, and power outages in the northern portions of Sauble Beach.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagEnvironment Canada tagOttawa tagTornado tagRichmond tagTornadoes tagOntario Tornado tagnorthern tornadoes project tagKemptville tagEF0 tagKemptville tornado tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers