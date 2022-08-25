Tornado warning lifted for Halton Hills, Milton; severe thunderstorm advisories remain in place

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for Halton Hills and Milton and replaced it with a severe thunderstorm warning.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the weather agency said its meteorologists were tracking a severe storm that was possibly producing a tornado.

At 3:51 p.m., the tornado warning was replaced with a severe thunderstorm warning.

Tornado warning for this cell north of Milton and south of Acton tracking east at 25 km/h — rotation on radar if you're in the path of this storm take cover! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/3QPGB3oTDU — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 25, 2022

Elsewhere in the GTA, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, northern York Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

A warning means storms are imminent or occurring, while a watch means conditions are in place for storms to possibly develop.

“Thunderstorms are developing across portions of southern Ontario this afternoon,” the watch read.

“Heavy downpours and wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are the main threats. A tornado is also possible.”

This story will be updated.

Keeping an eye on cluster of storms north of Guelph stretching from Linkwood to Marsville — Severe T-Storm Watch includes Caledon, Orangeville as cells move east. Potential for 70-90 km/h gusts, heavy rain and possibly some rotation which could produce a tornado. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/cBw7c2LBh5 — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 25, 2022

