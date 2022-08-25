Menu

Weather

Tornado warning lifted for Halton Hills, Milton; severe thunderstorm advisories remain in place

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 3:33 pm
Lightning is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Lightning is seen in this file image. CP PHOTO/Dave Chidley

Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for Halton Hills and Milton and replaced it with a severe thunderstorm warning.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the weather agency said its meteorologists were tracking a severe storm that was possibly producing a tornado.

At 3:51 p.m., the tornado warning was replaced with a severe thunderstorm warning.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, northern York Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

A warning means storms are imminent or occurring, while a watch means conditions are in place for storms to possibly develop.

“Thunderstorms are developing across portions of southern Ontario this afternoon,” the watch read.

“Heavy downpours and wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are the main threats. A tornado is also possible.”

This story will be updated.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rainfall causes damage to Brampton homes' Heavy rainfall causes damage to Brampton homes
Heavy rainfall causes damage to Brampton homes
