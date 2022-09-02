3 kids taken to hospital after fire breaks out at north Edmonton children’s shelter

Three children were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a children’s shelter in north Edmonton on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that they believe the children were taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital because of possible smoke inhalation.

They said firefighters were called to the blaze in the area of 133 Avenue and 101 Street at 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming from the roof of Kids Kottage, a crisis prevention and intervention shelter for infants and children.

The EFRS did not provide details about the condition of those taken to hospital or about how the fire may have started.