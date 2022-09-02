Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

3 kids taken to hospital after fire breaks out at north Edmonton children’s shelter

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 1:11 am
Firefighters were called to Kids Kottage in north Edmonton after a blaze broke out there on Sept. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to Kids Kottage in north Edmonton after a blaze broke out there on Sept. 1, 2022. Global News

Three children were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a children’s shelter in north Edmonton on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that they believe the children were taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital because of possible smoke inhalation.

They said firefighters were called to the blaze in the area of 133 Avenue and 101 Street at 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming from the roof of Kids Kottage, a crisis prevention and intervention shelter for infants and children.

The EFRS did not provide details about the condition of those taken to hospital or about how the fire may have started.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagEdmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEFRS tagNorth Edmonton Fire tagKids Kottage tagFire in Edmonton tagKids Kottage fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers