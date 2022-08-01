Homeowner taken to hospital after fire in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A house in north Edmonton was destroyed in an out-of-control fire late Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Castledowns home just before 4:30 p.m. on July 31.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters — nine units total — arrived at the scene near 162 A Avenue and 130 Street to find a duplex engulfed in flames.

The owner of the home was taken to hospital but their condition is not known.

The fire was under control at around 5 p.m. and was declared out at around 6:30 p.m.