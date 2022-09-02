Abbotsford stabbing leaves one man dead: Police

Abbotsford police are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed Thursday afternoon.
Patrol Officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of McCallum Road at about 5:47 p.m, and found a man with life-threatening injuries.
He was brought to hospital, where he later died from his wounds.
A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody.
Investigators are working to establish a motive, and determine if the victim and suspect knew each other.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be taking over the case.
Anti-gang advocate killed in Surrey altercation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments