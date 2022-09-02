Abbotsford stabbing leaves one man dead: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed Thursday afternoon.

Patrol Officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of McCallum Road at about 5:47 p.m, and found a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was brought to hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

Investigators are working to establish a motive, and determine if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be taking over the case.

