Crime

Abbotsford stabbing leaves one man dead: Police

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 9:41 am
A large police presence could be seen outside a building on the 1900 block of McCallum Road on Thursday night, after a man was stabbed and killed. View image in full screen
A large police presence could be seen outside a building on the 1900 block of McCallum Road on Thursday night, after a man was stabbed and killed. Global News

Abbotsford police are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed Thursday afternoon.

Patrol Officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of McCallum Road at about 5:47 p.m, and found a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was brought to hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Woman left in serious condition after early morning stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

Investigators are working to establish a motive, and determine if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be taking over the case.


Click to play video: 'Anti-gang advocate killed in Surrey altercation' Anti-gang advocate killed in Surrey altercation
Anti-gang advocate killed in Surrey altercation
