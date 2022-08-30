Menu

Crime

Abbotsford, B.C. police discover meth lab at Hemlock Street home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 6:13 pm
Abby meth lab View image in full screen
Abbotsford police officers, the ERT and drug teams at the home on Hemlock Street. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police officers are investigating after discovering a meth lab at a home on Hemlock Street.

Police said children were living in the home at the time of the discovery.

The home, located in the 2300-block, became the focus of an investigation in early August and Abbotsford’s Drug Enforcement Unit was called in to assist.

Officers executed a search warrant on Aug. 23 at the home, along with members of the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) and the Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS).

Abby meth lab View image in full screen
Abbotsford police, ERT and drug teams on the scene on Aug. 23. Abbotsford police
Abby meth lab View image in full screen
A look at the drugs seized from the lab in Abbotsford. Abbotsford police

Read more: $280,000 of contraband intercepted at Abbotsford’s federal prison

During the search, a methamphetamine production lab was found.

The RCMP’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team was called in and officers found three kg of opioids and 7.4 kg of meth.

No arrests have been made at this time, police confirm.

“Tomorrow marks International Overdose Awareness Day, and we have witnessed many overdose deaths in our community,” Chief Const. Mike Serr said in a release.

“We must find ways to reduce illicit drug demand.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the AbbyPD at 604-859- 5225.

Click to play video: 'BC families left to deal with the opioid crisis are spreading awareness' BC families left to deal with the opioid crisis are spreading awareness
BC families left to deal with the opioid crisis are spreading awareness
